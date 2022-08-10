Raghuvir Synth Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.33 crore, down 61.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.33 crore in June 2022 down 61.3% from Rs. 57.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022 down 232.73% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 124.84% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2021.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 158.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and 264.81% over the last 12 months.