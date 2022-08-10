Raghuvir Synth Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.33 crore, down 61.3% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.33 crore in June 2022 down 61.3% from Rs. 57.70 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022 down 232.73% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 124.84% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2021.
Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 158.00 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and 264.81% over the last 12 months.
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.33
|28.37
|57.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.33
|28.37
|57.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.20
|46.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.83
|26.14
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|2.23
|-1.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.39
|1.02
|1.55
|Depreciation
|0.95
|1.10
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.01
|1.71
|7.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.67
|-4.04
|2.54
|Other Income
|0.59
|1.20
|0.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-2.84
|3.17
|Interest
|0.56
|0.21
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-3.05
|2.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.64
|-3.05
|2.90
|Tax
|0.04
|-1.26
|0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.68
|-1.79
|2.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.68
|-1.79
|2.02
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.68
|-1.79
|2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|3.88
|3.88
|3.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.46
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.46
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.46
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|--
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited