Raghuvir Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore, down 62.05% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore in December 2022 down 62.05% from Rs. 69.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 down 984.13% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 123.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.66% returns over the last 6 months and -68.24% over the last 12 months.

Raghuvir Synthetics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.33 6.84 69.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.33 6.84 69.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.05 0.41 16.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 29.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.08 6.65 12.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.41 1.45 1.63
Depreciation 2.44 0.93 1.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.96 1.51 7.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.45 -4.10 0.17
Other Income 0.78 0.57 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.67 -3.53 0.79
Interest 0.99 0.67 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.66 -4.20 0.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.66 -4.20 0.58
Tax 0.92 0.88 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.58 -5.08 0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.58 -5.08 0.52
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.57 -5.08 0.52
Equity Share Capital 3.88 3.88 3.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.18 -1.31 0.13
Diluted EPS -1.18 -1.31 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.18 -1.31 0.13
Diluted EPS -1.18 -1.31 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

