    Raghuvir Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore, down 62.05% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore in December 2022 down 62.05% from Rs. 69.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 down 984.13% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.

    Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 123.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.66% returns over the last 6 months and -68.24% over the last 12 months.

    Raghuvir Synthetics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.336.8469.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.336.8469.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.050.4116.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods----29.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.086.6512.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.411.451.63
    Depreciation2.440.931.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.961.517.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.45-4.100.17
    Other Income0.780.570.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.67-3.530.79
    Interest0.990.670.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.66-4.200.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.66-4.200.58
    Tax0.920.880.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.58-5.080.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.58-5.080.52
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.57-5.080.52
    Equity Share Capital3.883.883.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.18-1.310.13
    Diluted EPS-1.18-1.310.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.18-1.310.13
    Diluted EPS-1.18-1.31--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

