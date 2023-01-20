Raghuvir Synth Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore, down 62.05% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghuvir Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.33 crore in December 2022 down 62.05% from Rs. 69.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 down 984.13% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2021.
Raghuvir Synth shares closed at 123.40 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.66% returns over the last 6 months and -68.24% over the last 12 months.
|Raghuvir Synthetics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.33
|6.84
|69.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.33
|6.84
|69.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.05
|0.41
|16.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|29.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.08
|6.65
|12.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.41
|1.45
|1.63
|Depreciation
|2.44
|0.93
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.96
|1.51
|7.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.45
|-4.10
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.78
|0.57
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.67
|-3.53
|0.79
|Interest
|0.99
|0.67
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.66
|-4.20
|0.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.66
|-4.20
|0.58
|Tax
|0.92
|0.88
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.58
|-5.08
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.58
|-5.08
|0.52
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.57
|-5.08
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|3.88
|3.88
|3.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-1.31
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-1.31
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.18
|-1.31
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.18
|-1.31
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited