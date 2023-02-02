 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raghunath Inves Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 336.38% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghunath International are:Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 336.38% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 165.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 168% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Raghunath Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021. Raghunath Inves shares closed at 11.60 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.36% returns over the last 6 months and -44.63% over the last 12 months.
Raghunath International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.70--0.16
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.70--0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07--0.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.070.06
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.030.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.53-0.100.05
Other Income0.140.170.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.070.25
Interest--0.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.670.070.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.670.070.25
Tax0.170.060.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.010.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.010.19
Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.010.020.38
Diluted EPS1.010.020.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.010.020.38
Diluted EPS1.010.020.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:11 pm