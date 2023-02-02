Raghunath Inves Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 336.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghunath International are:Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 336.38% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 165.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 168% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Raghunath Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.
|Raghunath Inves shares closed at 11.60 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.36% returns over the last 6 months and -44.63% over the last 12 months.
|Raghunath International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|--
|0.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|--
|0.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|-0.10
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.17
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.07
|0.25
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.67
|0.07
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.67
|0.07
|0.25
|Tax
|0.17
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.01
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.01
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|0.02
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|0.02
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|0.02
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|0.02
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited