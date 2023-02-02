Raghunath Inves Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 336.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 336.38% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 158.7% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 168% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Raghunath Inves EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2021.

