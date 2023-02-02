English
    Raghunath Inves Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 336.38% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghunath International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 336.38% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 158.7% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 168% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.70--0.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.70--0.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07--0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.53-0.100.05
    Other Income0.140.170.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.070.25
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.670.070.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.670.070.25
    Tax0.170.060.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.010.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.010.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.020.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.530.030.21
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.060.41
    Diluted EPS1.060.060.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.060.41
    Diluted EPS1.060.060.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
