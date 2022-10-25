English
    Raghav Producti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.97 crore, up 50.66% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.97 crore in September 2022 up 50.66% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2022 up 37.9% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in September 2022 up 40.87% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

    Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in September 2021.

    Raghav Producti shares closed at 679.65 on October 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.39% over the last 12 months.

    Raghav Productivity Enhancers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.9733.4623.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.9733.4623.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.498.696.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.810.690.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.090.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.860.820.79
    Depreciation0.630.610.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9115.3910.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.287.185.13
    Other Income0.440.930.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.718.116.08
    Interest0.270.280.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.447.836.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.447.836.02
    Tax2.182.011.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.275.824.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.275.824.55
    Equity Share Capital10.8810.8810.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.465.074.12
    Diluted EPS5.465.074.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.465.074.12
    Diluted EPS5.465.074.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Raghav Producti #Raghav Productivity Enhancers #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
