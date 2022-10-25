Raghav Producti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.97 crore, up 50.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.97 crore in September 2022 up 50.66% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in September 2022 up 37.9% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in September 2022 up 40.87% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2021.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.12 in September 2021.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 679.65 on October 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.39% over the last 12 months.