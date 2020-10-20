172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|raghav-producti-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-14-90-crore-down-11-23-y-o-y-5985941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raghav Producti Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, down 11.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in September 2020 down 11.23% from Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020 down 26.9% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2020 down 16.46% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2019.

Raghav Producti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2019.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 168.00 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 63.90% returns over the last 6 months and 68.76% over the last 12 months.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.909.0716.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.909.0716.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.553.455.49
Purchase of Traded Goods0.09--0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.080.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.730.510.63
Depreciation0.530.520.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.183.666.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.850.853.57
Other Income0.020.070.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.870.923.62
Interest0.190.160.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.680.763.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.680.763.41
Tax0.790.180.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.900.582.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.900.582.60
Equity Share Capital10.0510.0510.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.890.582.58
Diluted EPS1.890.582.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.890.582.58
Diluted EPS1.890.582.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:33 am

