Raghav Producti Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, down 11.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in September 2020 down 11.23% from Rs. 16.78 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in September 2020 down 26.9% from Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2020 down 16.46% from Rs. 4.07 crore in September 2019.

Raghav Producti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2019.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 168.00 on October 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given 63.90% returns over the last 6 months and 68.76% over the last 12 months.