Raghav Producti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore, up 8.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore in March 2023 up 8.94% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2023 up 40.7% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2023 up 36.68% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2022.