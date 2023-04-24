Raghav Producti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore, up 8.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.46 crore in March 2023 up 8.94% from Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2023 up 40.7% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.47 crore in March 2023 up 36.68% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2022.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 6.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.48 in March 2022.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 887.30 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.77% returns over the last 6 months and 57.17% over the last 12 months.