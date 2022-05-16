Raghav Producti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.63 crore, up 49.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.63 crore in March 2022 up 49.68% from Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2022 up 32.3% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.95 in March 2021.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 446.05 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)