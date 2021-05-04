Raghav Producti Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.13 crore, up 41.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.13 crore in March 2021 up 41.02% from Rs. 14.98 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021 up 131.95% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021 up 87.99% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2020.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2020.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 249.60 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.36% returns over the last 6 months