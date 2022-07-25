Raghav Producti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.46 crore, up 62.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.46 crore in June 2022 up 62.36% from Rs. 20.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2022 up 35.98% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022 up 38.19% from Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2021.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in June 2021.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 618.85 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)