Raghav Producti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore, up 127.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore in June 2021 up 127.33% from Rs. 9.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2021 up 632.88% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.31 crore in June 2021 up 338.19% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2020.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2020.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 519.20 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 119.91% returns over the last 6 months and 465.58% over the last 12 months.