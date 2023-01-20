 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raghav Producti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore, up 41.75% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.87 crore in December 2022 up 41.75% from Rs. 23.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.51 crore in December 2022 up 41.84% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2022 up 36.12% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2021.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in December 2021.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 1,005.00 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.97% returns over the last 6 months and 45.18% over the last 12 months.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.87 35.97 23.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.87 35.97 23.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.70 9.49 7.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 0.81 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 0.00 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.86 0.86 0.77
Depreciation 0.66 0.63 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.54 15.91 9.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.73 8.28 5.41
Other Income 0.22 0.44 1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.95 8.71 6.45
Interest 0.26 0.27 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.69 8.44 6.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.69 8.44 6.23
Tax 2.18 2.18 1.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.51 6.27 4.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.51 6.27 4.59
Equity Share Capital 10.88 10.88 10.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.67 5.46 4.00
Diluted EPS 5.67 5.46 4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.67 5.46 4.00
Diluted EPS 5.67 5.46 4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

