Raghav Producti Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.89 crore, up 23.33% Y-o-Y

January 20, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.89 crore in December 2021 up 23.33% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021 up 74.11% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2021 up 57.59% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2020.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.62 in December 2020.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 692.25 on January 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.51% returns over the last 6 months and 192.64% over the last 12 months.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations23.8923.8819.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.8923.8819.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.266.886.65
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.250.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.02-0.42
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.770.790.73
Depreciation0.610.550.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.8010.267.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.415.133.74
Other Income1.040.950.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.456.083.94
Interest0.220.060.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.236.023.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.236.023.75
Tax1.641.481.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.594.552.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.594.552.64
Equity Share Capital10.8810.8810.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.004.122.62
Diluted EPS4.004.122.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.004.122.62
Diluted EPS4.004.122.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Raghav Producti #Raghav Productivity Enhancers #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Jan 20, 2022 12:54 pm

