Raghav Producti Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.89 crore, up 23.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.89 crore in December 2021 up 23.33% from Rs. 19.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2021 up 74.11% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2021 up 57.59% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2020.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.62 in December 2020.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 704.15 on January 20, 2022 (BSE)