Raghav Producti Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.37 crore in December 2020 up 8.03% from Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 up 0.51% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2020 down 2.18% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2019.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.61 in December 2019.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 236.55 on January 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 107.50% returns over the last 12 months.