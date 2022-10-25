Raghav Producti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore, up 50.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.88 crore in September 2022 up 50.27% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.17 crore in September 2022 up 41.92% from Rs. 4.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.91 crore in September 2022 up 38.35% from Rs. 6.44 crore in September 2021.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in September 2021.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 710.50 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -5.28% over the last 12 months.