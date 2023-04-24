 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raghav Producti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.36 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Apr 24, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:Net Sales at Rs 34.36 crore in March 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 31.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2023 up 40.21% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2023 up 46.91% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2022.
Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.42 in March 2022. Raghav Producti shares closed at 887.30 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.77% returns over the last 6 months and 57.17% over the last 12 months.
Raghav Productivity Enhancers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations34.3633.7731.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations34.3633.7731.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.8310.706.58
Purchase of Traded Goods0.290.460.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.09-0.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.000.860.72
Depreciation0.700.660.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.1012.5517.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.408.645.89
Other Income0.120.140.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.518.786.39
Interest0.010.040.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.508.746.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.508.746.25
Tax2.382.141.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.126.605.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.126.605.08
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.126.605.08
Equity Share Capital11.4810.8810.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.205.754.42
Diluted EPS6.205.754.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.205.754.42
Diluted EPS6.205.754.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Raghav Producti #Raghav Productivity Enhancers #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Apr 24, 2023 11:44 am