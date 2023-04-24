Raghav Producti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.36 crore, up 9.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:Net Sales at Rs 34.36 crore in March 2023 up 9.07% from Rs. 31.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2023 up 40.21% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.21 crore in March 2023 up 46.91% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2022.
Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.42 in March 2022.
|Raghav Producti shares closed at 887.30 on April 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.77% returns over the last 6 months and 57.17% over the last 12 months.
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.36
|33.77
|31.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.36
|33.77
|31.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.83
|10.70
|6.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.29
|0.46
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.09
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.00
|0.86
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.70
|0.66
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.10
|12.55
|17.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.40
|8.64
|5.89
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.14
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.51
|8.78
|6.39
|Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.50
|8.74
|6.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.50
|8.74
|6.25
|Tax
|2.38
|2.14
|1.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.12
|6.60
|5.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.12
|6.60
|5.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7.12
|6.60
|5.08
|Equity Share Capital
|11.48
|10.88
|10.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.20
|5.75
|4.42
|Diluted EPS
|6.20
|5.75
|4.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.20
|5.75
|4.42
|Diluted EPS
|6.20
|5.75
|4.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
