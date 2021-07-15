Raghav Producti Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Raghav Producti shares closed at 519.20 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 119.91% returns over the last 6 months and 465.58% over the last 12 months.
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.61
|21.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.61
|21.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.40
|6.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.73
|0.67
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.25
|7.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.34
|5.16
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.60
|5.23
|Interest
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.60
|5.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.60
|5.18
|Tax
|1.47
|1.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.12
|4.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.12
|4.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.12
|4.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.88
|10.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.79
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|3.79
|4.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.79
|4.00
|Diluted EPS
|3.79
|4.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited