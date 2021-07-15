MARKET NEWS

Raghav Producti Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

July 15, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.61 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 519.20 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 119.91% returns over the last 6 months and 465.58% over the last 12 months.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations20.6121.13
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations20.6121.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.406.57
Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.070.45
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost0.730.67
Depreciation0.560.56
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses7.257.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.345.16
Other Income0.260.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.605.23
Interest--0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.605.18
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax5.605.18
Tax1.471.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.124.07
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.124.07
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.124.07
Equity Share Capital10.8810.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.794.00
Diluted EPS3.794.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.794.00
Diluted EPS3.794.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Raghav Producti #Raghav Productivity Enhancers #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Jul 15, 2021 03:44 pm

