Raghav Producti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore, up 44.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore in December 2022 up 44.93% from Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 up 80.72% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2022 up 54.25% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2021.

Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2021.

Raghav Producti shares closed at 1,005.00 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.97% returns over the last 6 months and 45.18% over the last 12 months.