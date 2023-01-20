English
    Raghav Producti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore, up 44.93% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raghav Productivity Enhancers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.77 crore in December 2022 up 44.93% from Rs. 23.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 up 80.72% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2022 up 54.25% from Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2021.

    Raghav Producti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in December 2021.

    Raghav Producti shares closed at 1,005.00 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.97% returns over the last 6 months and 45.18% over the last 12 months.

    Raghav Productivity Enhancers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.7735.8823.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.7735.8823.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.709.497.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.460.810.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.090.000.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.860.860.77
    Depreciation0.660.630.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5515.929.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.648.184.82
    Other Income0.140.110.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.788.285.51
    Interest0.040.050.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.748.245.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.748.245.29
    Tax2.142.071.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.606.173.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.606.173.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.606.173.65
    Equity Share Capital10.8810.8810.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.755.383.18
    Diluted EPS5.755.383.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.755.383.18
    Diluted EPS5.755.383.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm