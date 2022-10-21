Radix Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, down 30.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in September 2022 down 30.5% from Rs. 6.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2022 down 16.2% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 12.68% from Rs. 0.71 crore in September 2021.

Radix Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.

Radix Ind shares closed at 62.05 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.39% returns over the last 6 months and 26.25% over the last 12 months.