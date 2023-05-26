Radix Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore, down 11.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.11 crore in March 2023 down 11.61% from Rs. 10.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 up 19.05% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2023 up 7.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Radix Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

Radix Ind shares closed at 74.70 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.96% returns over the last 6 months and 43.24% over the last 12 months.