Radix Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore, up 186.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.30 crore in March 2022 up 186.55% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 2.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

Radix Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

Radix Ind shares closed at 52.65 on May 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 58.58% over the last 12 months.