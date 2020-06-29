Radix Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore, up 87.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.76 crore in March 2020 up 87.56% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 12.32% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020 down 5.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

Radix Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.

Radix Ind shares closed at 63.50 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.64% returns over the last 6 months and 9.43% over the last 12 months.