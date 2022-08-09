Radix Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in June 2022 down 22.93% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 28.78% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 15.91% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

Radix Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Radix Ind shares closed at 56.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.12% returns over the last 6 months and 29.41% over the last 12 months.