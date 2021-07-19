Radix Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 206.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in June 2021 up 206.5% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021 up 528.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Radix Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Radix Ind shares closed at 39.90 on July 16, 2021 (BSE)