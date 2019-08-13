Radix Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in June 2019 down 20.34% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2019 up 8.32% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2019 up 2.04% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2018.

Radix Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2018.

Radix Ind shares closed at 79.40 on August 09, 2019 (BSE) and has given 15.07% returns over the last 6 months and 30.92% over the last 12 months.