Radix Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, up 103.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 103.85% from Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.