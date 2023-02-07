English
    Radix Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, up 103.85% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radix Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 103.85% from Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

    Radix Industries (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.664.574.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.664.574.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.313.333.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.11
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.510.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.610.66
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.720.610.66
    Interest0.100.070.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.620.540.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.620.540.48
    Tax0.150.140.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.460.400.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.460.400.36
    Equity Share Capital15.0115.0115.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.270.24
    Diluted EPS0.310.270.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.270.24
    Diluted EPS0.310.270.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited