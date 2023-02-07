Radix Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore, up 103.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.66 crore in December 2022 up 103.85% from Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

Radix Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

Radix Ind shares closed at 72.55 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.62% returns over the last 6 months and -7.58% over the last 12 months.