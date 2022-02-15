Radix Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore, down 21.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.74 crore in December 2021 down 21.25% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021 down 35.1% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021 down 22.09% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

Radix Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2020.

Radix Ind shares closed at 79.10 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 95.31% returns over the last 6 months and 96.03% over the last 12 months.