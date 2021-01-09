MARKET NEWS

Radix Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 80.62% Y-o-Y

January 09, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radix Industries (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in December 2020 up 80.62% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 46.96% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 up 43.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Radix Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Radix Ind shares closed at 37.90 on January 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -38.52% returns over the last 6 months and -53.53% over the last 12 months.

Radix Industries (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.0216.653.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.0216.653.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.7715.642.44
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.100.07
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.290.250.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.850.650.59
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.850.650.59
Interest0.080.070.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.770.590.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.770.590.52
Tax0.210.160.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.550.420.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.550.420.38
Equity Share Capital15.0115.0115.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.370.280.25
Diluted EPS0.370.280.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.370.280.25
Diluted EPS0.370.280.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 9, 2021 08:57 am

