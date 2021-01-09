Radix Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 80.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in December 2020 up 80.62% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 46.96% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 up 43.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

Radix Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Radix Ind shares closed at 37.90 on January 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given -38.52% returns over the last 6 months and -53.53% over the last 12 months.