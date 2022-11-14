 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radico Khaitan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 708.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.83 crore in September 2022 down 25.17% from Rs. 69.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.02 crore in September 2022 down 19.64% from Rs. 113.27 crore in September 2021.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 997.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.97% over the last 12 months.

Radico Khaitan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 761.39 3,183.80 708.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 761.39 3,183.80 708.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 472.54 462.10 375.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.52 -0.35 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.02 -34.24 8.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.18 36.43 37.89
Depreciation 17.19 16.73 16.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 73.16 -- 75.10
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 112.94 2,627.33 100.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.89 75.79 95.29
Other Income 0.94 4.37 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.83 80.16 97.10
Interest 4.05 2.97 3.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.79 77.19 94.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.79 77.19 94.05
Tax 17.96 18.90 24.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.83 58.29 69.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.83 58.29 69.26
Equity Share Capital 26.73 26.73 26.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.88 4.36 5.18
Diluted EPS 3.88 4.36 5.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.88 4.36 5.18
Diluted EPS 3.88 4.36 5.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Radico Khaitan #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm