Radico Khaitan Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 708.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.83 crore in September 2022 down 25.17% from Rs. 69.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.02 crore in September 2022 down 19.64% from Rs. 113.27 crore in September 2021.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2021.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 997.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.87% returns over the last 6 months and -8.97% over the last 12 months.