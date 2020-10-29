172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|radico-khaitan-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-630-05-crore-up-10-5-y-o-y-6032221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radico Khaitan Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 630.05 crore, up 10.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

Net Sales at Rs 630.05 crore in September 2020 up 10.5% from Rs. 570.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.41 crore in September 2020 down 7.86% from Rs. 78.59 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.98 crore in September 2020 up 25.47% from Rs. 88.45 crore in September 2019.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.42 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.89 in September 2019.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 453.90 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.60% returns over the last 6 months and 42.22% over the last 12 months.

Radico Khaitan
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations630.05409.15570.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations630.05409.15570.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials325.56208.83307.08
Purchase of Traded Goods-0.331.98-0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.42-25.18-12.79
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.3138.7246.43
Depreciation13.2712.8813.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses80.2949.4474.51
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses77.4059.5868.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.9662.9273.36
Other Income3.751.871.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.7164.7975.23
Interest5.446.577.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.2858.2267.55
Exceptional Items-----5.83
P/L Before Tax92.2858.2261.72
Tax19.8614.15-16.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.4144.0778.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.4144.0778.59
Equity Share Capital26.7126.7126.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.423.305.89
Diluted EPS5.423.305.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.423.305.89
Diluted EPS5.423.305.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Radico Khaitan #Results

