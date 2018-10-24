Radico Khaitan Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 517.65 crore, up 15.5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 517.65 crore in September 2018 up 15.5% from Rs. 448.19 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.54 crore in September 2018 up 73.21% from Rs. 28.60 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.90 crore in September 2018 up 35.34% from Rs. 70.86 crore in September 2017.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.15 in September 2017.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 339.70 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.81% returns over the last 6 months and 51.45% over the last 12 months.