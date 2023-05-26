English
    Radico Khaitan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 831.84 crore, down 74.2% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 831.84 crore in March 2023 down 74.2% from Rs. 3,224.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.26 crore in March 2023 down 19.63% from Rs. 46.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.31 crore in March 2023 down 1.6% from Rs. 81.62 crore in March 2022.

    Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2022.

    Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,139.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.39% returns over the last 6 months and 44.48% over the last 12 months.

    Radico Khaitan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations831.84792.153,224.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations831.84792.153,224.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials517.53469.28455.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.782.651.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.89-7.128.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.7745.5437.42
    Depreciation19.9217.0616.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses83.2478.58--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.47106.362,641.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.0179.8063.25
    Other Income1.372.721.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.3982.5265.23
    Interest9.016.092.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.3776.4362.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax51.3776.4362.94
    Tax14.1119.3916.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.2657.0546.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.2657.0546.36
    Equity Share Capital26.7326.7326.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.794.273.75
    Diluted EPS2.794.273.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.794.273.75
    Diluted EPS2.794.273.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

