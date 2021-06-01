Radico Khaitan Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 694.73 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.73 crore in March 2021 up 18.68% from Rs. 585.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.55 crore in March 2021 up 91.3% from Rs. 38.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.26 crore in March 2021 up 34.08% from Rs. 84.47 crore in March 2020.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.89 in March 2020.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 610.25 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.67% returns over the last 6 months and 79.41% over the last 12 months.