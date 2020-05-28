App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radico Khaitan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 585.36 crore, up 14.78% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

Net Sales at Rs 585.36 crore in March 2020 up 14.78% from Rs. 509.98 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.45 crore in March 2020 down 1.55% from Rs. 39.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.47 crore in March 2020 up 12.27% from Rs. 75.24 crore in March 2019.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.93 in March 2019.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 317.65 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations585.36647.93509.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations585.36647.93509.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials310.83342.80276.66
Purchase of Traded Goods0.671.564.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.62-18.75-36.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost47.9749.5645.14
Depreciation13.4013.0910.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses78.7978.1876.64
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.4392.0771.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.8989.4160.79
Other Income2.181.823.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.0791.2364.38
Interest8.468.107.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.6283.1356.66
Exceptional Items-8.56-8.59--
P/L Before Tax54.0574.5456.66
Tax15.6118.8417.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.4555.7039.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.4555.7039.05
Equity Share Capital26.7126.7026.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.894.172.93
Diluted EPS2.884.152.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.894.172.93
Diluted EPS2.884.152.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 28, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Radico Khaitan #Results

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

