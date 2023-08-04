English
    Radico Khaitan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,023.31 crore, up 431.18% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,023.31 crore in June 2023 up 431.18% from Rs. 757.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.25 crore in June 2023 up 8.5% from Rs. 58.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.64 crore in June 2023 up 24.51% from Rs. 96.89 crore in June 2022.

    Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in June 2022.

    Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,447.40 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.81% returns over the last 6 months and 55.79% over the last 12 months.

    Radico Khaitan
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,023.31831.84757.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,023.31831.84757.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials549.39517.53462.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods-1.073.78-0.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.33-26.89-34.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3346.7736.43
    Depreciation24.3419.9216.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--83.2494.04
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,324.47128.47106.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.1859.0175.79
    Other Income1.121.374.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.3060.3980.16
    Interest12.279.012.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.0351.3777.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.0351.3777.19
    Tax20.7814.1118.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.2537.2658.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.2537.2658.29
    Equity Share Capital26.7326.7326.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.732.794.36
    Diluted EPS4.732.794.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.732.794.36
    Diluted EPS4.732.794.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Radico Khaitan #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

