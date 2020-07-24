App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Radico Khaitan Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 409.15 crore, down 34.39% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

Net Sales at Rs 409.15 crore in June 2020 down 34.39% from Rs. 623.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.07 crore in June 2020 down 19.53% from Rs. 54.77 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.67 crore in June 2020 down 24.28% from Rs. 102.57 crore in June 2019.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2019.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 396.85 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.96% returns over the last 6 months and 30.44% over the last 12 months.

Radico Khaitan
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations409.15585.36623.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations409.15585.36623.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials208.83310.83310.20
Purchase of Traded Goods1.980.671.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.18-4.6217.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost38.7247.9742.11
Depreciation12.8813.4012.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses49.4478.7979.76
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses59.5869.4373.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.9268.8986.43
Other Income1.872.183.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.7971.0789.75
Interest6.578.467.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.2262.6282.37
Exceptional Items---8.56--
P/L Before Tax58.2254.0582.37
Tax14.1515.6127.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.0738.4554.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.0738.4554.77
Equity Share Capital26.7126.7126.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.302.894.11
Diluted EPS3.302.884.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.302.894.11
Diluted EPS3.302.884.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

#Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Radico Khaitan #Results

