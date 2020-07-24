Radico Khaitan Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 409.15 crore, down 34.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.15 crore in June 2020 down 34.39% from Rs. 623.58 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.07 crore in June 2020 down 19.53% from Rs. 54.77 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.67 crore in June 2020 down 24.28% from Rs. 102.57 crore in June 2019.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2019.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 396.85 on July 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.96% returns over the last 6 months and 30.44% over the last 12 months.