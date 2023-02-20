Radico Khaitan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore, down 76.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore in December 2022 down 76.04% from Rs. 3,306.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2022 down 25.64% from Rs. 76.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.58 crore in December 2022 down 17.5% from Rs. 120.71 crore in December 2021.