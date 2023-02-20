 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Radico Khaitan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore, down 76.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore in December 2022 down 76.04% from Rs. 3,306.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2022 down 25.64% from Rs. 76.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.58 crore in December 2022 down 17.5% from Rs. 120.71 crore in December 2021.

Radico Khaitan
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 792.15 761.39 3,306.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 792.15 761.39 3,306.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 469.28 472.54 414.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 0.52 -0.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.12 -28.02 -1.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.54 40.18 35.34
Depreciation 17.06 17.19 16.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 78.58 73.16 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.36 112.94 2,740.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.80 72.89 102.07
Other Income 2.72 0.94 1.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.52 73.83 103.77
Interest 6.09 4.05 3.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.43 69.79 100.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.43 69.79 100.64
Tax 19.39 17.96 23.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.05 51.83 76.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.05 51.83 76.71
Equity Share Capital 26.73 26.73 26.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.27 3.88 5.74
Diluted EPS 4.27 3.88 5.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.27 3.88 5.74
Diluted EPS 4.27 3.88 5.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
