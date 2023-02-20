Radico Khaitan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore, down 76.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.15 crore in December 2022 down 76.04% from Rs. 3,306.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.05 crore in December 2022 down 25.64% from Rs. 76.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.58 crore in December 2022 down 17.5% from Rs. 120.71 crore in December 2021.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in December 2021.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,124.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.92% returns over the last 6 months and 15.92% over the last 12 months.