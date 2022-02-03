Radico Khaitan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,306.67 crore, up 383.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,306.67 crore in December 2021 up 383.28% from Rs. 684.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.71 crore in December 2021 down 4.74% from Rs. 80.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.71 crore in December 2021 down 5.04% from Rs. 127.11 crore in December 2020.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.03 in December 2020.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,075.25 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 99.92% over the last 12 months.