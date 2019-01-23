Radico Khaitan Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 552.93 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.93 crore in December 2018 up 14.59% from Rs. 482.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.10 crore in December 2018 up 48.79% from Rs. 35.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.56 crore in December 2018 up 20.58% from Rs. 81.74 crore in December 2017.

Radico Khaitan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.63 in December 2017.

Radico Khaitan shares closed at 413.25 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.78% returns over the last 6 months and 6.07% over the last 12 months.