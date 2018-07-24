Radico Khaitan Q1 profit jumps 84% to Rs 47 crore

Liquor firm Radico Khaitan today reported 84.46 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 47.37 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had a net profit of Rs 25.68 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18.

The company's total income from operations stood at Rs 2,118.01 crore during the April-June quarter of 2018-19. It was Rs 1,380.72 crore in the year-ago period, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

It said that revenue from operations for the quarter under review is not comparable to the year-ago period due to restructuring of indirect taxes following the roll-out of GST from July 1, 2017.

The company's stock was trading at 5 percent higher at Rs 380.45 on BSE.