Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Radico Khaitan Q1 profit jumps 84% to Rs 47 crore

The company's total income from operations stood at Rs 2,118.01 crore during the April-June quarter of 2018-19. It was Rs 1,380.72 crore in the year-ago period, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Liquor firm Radico Khaitan today reported 84.46 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 47.37 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. It had a net profit of Rs 25.68 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18.

It said that revenue from operations for the quarter under review is not comparable to the year-ago period due to restructuring of indirect taxes following the roll-out of GST from July 1, 2017.

The company's stock was trading at 5 percent higher at Rs 380.45 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 02:55 pm

