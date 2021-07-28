MARKET NEWS

Radico Khaitan Q1 net profit up over 35% to Rs 60.87 crore; sales up 60% to Rs 2,847.46 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.87 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.65 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 60.87 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021, helped by volume growth and a lower base of the pandemic hit corresponding quarter.

Its revenue from operations grew 60.45 percent to Rs 2,847.46 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,774.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its sales volume of total Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was up 58.8 percent during the quarter to 5.61 million cases.

"Despite state-level lockdowns and supply chain challenges posed by COVID-19 in Q1 FY2022, we delivered a strong all-round performance. As restrictions are lifted and normalcy resumes, month-on-month volumes indicate a positive trend and we are confident of an improved industry performance, led by the Prestige & Above segment, in the coming quarters,” Radico Khaitan Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said.

Radico Khaitan became the largest IMFL exporter out of India during Q1 FY2022, he added.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,775.37 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, up 61.51 percent from Rs 1,718.30 crore a year ago.

"Radico Khaitan has evaluated the impact of the pandemic on its business operations and financial position. Based on such review, there is no significant impact on the company’s assets, capital and financial resources, profitability parameters or liquidity position as at June 30, 2021,” the company said.

Over the outlook, Khaitan said, the company is "focused on further strengthening its premium products portfolio through new launches in the coming quarters and ongoing marketing investments”.

Shares of Radio Khaitan Ltd closed at Rs 829.85, up 0.45 percent from the previous close on BSE.
Tags: #Business #Radico Khaitan Ltd #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 05:37 pm

