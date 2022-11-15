Radico Khaitan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 761.39 3,183.80 708.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 761.39 3,183.80 708.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 472.54 462.10 375.69 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.52 -0.35 0.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.02 -34.24 8.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 40.18 36.43 37.89 Depreciation 17.19 16.73 16.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 75.10 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 186.11 2,627.35 100.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.89 75.78 95.29 Other Income 0.94 4.37 1.75 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.83 80.14 97.04 Interest 4.05 2.97 3.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.78 77.17 93.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 69.78 77.17 93.99 Tax 17.96 18.90 24.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.82 58.27 69.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.82 58.27 69.20 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.67 3.72 3.85 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 54.49 61.99 73.06 Equity Share Capital 26.73 26.73 26.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.08 4.64 5.47 Diluted EPS 4.08 4.64 5.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.08 4.64 5.47 Diluted EPS 4.08 4.64 5.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited