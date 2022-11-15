Radico Khaitan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 708.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.49 crore in September 2022 down 25.42% from Rs. 73.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.02 crore in September 2022 down 19.6% from Rs. 113.21 crore in September 2021.

Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in September 2021.