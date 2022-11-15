English
    Radico Khaitan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:

    Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 708.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.49 crore in September 2022 down 25.42% from Rs. 73.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.02 crore in September 2022 down 19.6% from Rs. 113.21 crore in September 2021.

    Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in September 2021.

    Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,001.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.42% returns over the last 6 months and -8.65% over the last 12 months.

    Radico Khaitan
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations761.393,183.80708.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations761.393,183.80708.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials472.54462.10375.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.52-0.350.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-28.02-34.248.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.1836.4337.89
    Depreciation17.1916.7316.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----75.10
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses186.112,627.35100.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.8975.7895.29
    Other Income0.944.371.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8380.1497.04
    Interest4.052.973.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.7877.1793.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.7877.1793.99
    Tax17.9618.9024.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.8258.2769.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.8258.2769.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.673.723.85
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates54.4961.9973.06
    Equity Share Capital26.7326.7326.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.084.645.47
    Diluted EPS4.084.645.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.084.645.47
    Diluted EPS4.084.645.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am