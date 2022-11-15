Radico Khaitan Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore, up 7.41% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Radico Khaitan are:
Net Sales at Rs 761.39 crore in September 2022 up 7.41% from Rs. 708.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.49 crore in September 2022 down 25.42% from Rs. 73.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.02 crore in September 2022 down 19.6% from Rs. 113.21 crore in September 2021.
Radico Khaitan EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.47 in September 2021.
|Radico Khaitan shares closed at 1,001.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.42% returns over the last 6 months and -8.65% over the last 12 months.
|Radico Khaitan
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|761.39
|3,183.80
|708.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|761.39
|3,183.80
|708.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|472.54
|462.10
|375.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.52
|-0.35
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.02
|-34.24
|8.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.18
|36.43
|37.89
|Depreciation
|17.19
|16.73
|16.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|75.10
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|186.11
|2,627.35
|100.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.89
|75.78
|95.29
|Other Income
|0.94
|4.37
|1.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.83
|80.14
|97.04
|Interest
|4.05
|2.97
|3.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|69.78
|77.17
|93.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|69.78
|77.17
|93.99
|Tax
|17.96
|18.90
|24.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.82
|58.27
|69.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.82
|58.27
|69.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.67
|3.72
|3.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|54.49
|61.99
|73.06
|Equity Share Capital
|26.73
|26.73
|26.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.08
|4.64
|5.47
|Diluted EPS
|4.08
|4.64
|5.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.08
|4.64
|5.47
|Diluted EPS
|4.08
|4.64
|5.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited